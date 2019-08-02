Penn State Athletics Working With Officials To Host High School Football At Beaver Stadium

High school football could be coming to Beaver Stadium in the near future, Penn State Athletics announced in a statement Friday. Below is the official statement:

Penn State Athletics wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in ‪Beaver Stadium‬ this fall. We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details.

No information was included about who would play in the game, when it’d take place, or whether it would be played in sync with a home game or stand-alone during a bye week/away game. However, given how soon the likely game would take place, more details should be available at some point during the next few weeks.

Play-by-play announcer Eric Thomas, who was the first to report on the game, said he knew of three teams that had already submitted to play at Beaver Stadium.

Should Penn State host a high school game, it could be used as a valuable recruiting tool, something Michigan has done in recent years. In 2016, Michigan began hosting the Battle At The Big House, which featured a whole weekend of games between mostly local high school teams. Last year, the showcase featured six games with a total expected attendance of about 20,000 fans.

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations.

