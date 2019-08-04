Penn State Athletics Debuts #RunYourRoute Campaign For New Beaver Stadium Parking System

Penn State Athletics unveiled the #RunYourRoute social media campaign at the football program’s media day on Saturday.

Once football season gets underway, fans will be encouraged to use #RunYourRoute on social media to provide the university’s athletic department with feedback, questions, and concerns about the new parking system that will be implemented at Beaver Stadium this football season.

On top of the social media campaign, Penn State has created a webpage with interactive parking maps that clarify exactly how the new parking patterns will run. The university has also partnered with Waze — a traffic and navigation app owned by Google — to aid drivers trying to get to their assigned parking spot.

“We think all of that together will really help us get the word out and communicate to fans upfront about how they need to access Beaver Stadium,” deputy director of athletics Scott Sidwell said. “That is why we’ve created #RunYourRoute — we’re trying to centralize all communication from a social [media] perspective so we can see what’s going on on gamedays.”

Penn State announced the new one-way traffic pattern for football gameday parking in November 2018. Essentially, all the lots surrounding Beaver Stadium have been divided into four zones — North, South, East, and West — and you can only access the spots in your zone from one specific route.

You can only enter the North zone from Fox Hollow Road, and the South zone is only accessible from University Drive or Porter Road from US-26/College Ave. The East zone can only be entered from US-322/I-99 to Park Ave., and fans with spots in the West zone will reach their lots via Atherton Street to Park Ave.

This new one-way parking pattern will be implemented at 8:30 a.m. prior to noon kickoffs and four hours before the start of every other home game. The pattern will be in place for 90 minutes following the conclusion of each game, but after that, fans are free to leave the lot however they want to.

Fans who enter the wrong parking zone will be re-routed to their correct zone during the one-way pattern. If, for example, you try to access your spot in the East zone via Porter Road, you’ll be re-routed to US-322/I-99.

Additionally, Penn State announced its plans to renovate more than 3,900 grass spaces that were closed towards the end of last season. Sidwell said improvements will continue to be made as the university receives more feedback via the #RunYourRoute hashtag.

About the Author

