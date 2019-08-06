PSU news by
‘Seats For Servicemembers’ Applications Set To Open August 22

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
8/6/19 4:02 am

Penn State Athletics announced Monday morning that applications for its Seats for Servicemembers program will open at noon on Thursday, August 22. The popular program provides complimentary football tickets for current and former military members, veterans, and their families.

Eligible members can apply to receive tickets for Penn State’s game on Saturday, November 16 against Indiana. That day, the team will honor members of the armed forces during its annual military appreciation game.

Once applications are active, servicemembers will need to visit this website to request their tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

Current and former members and their families who attend the game are welcome to attend an exclusive pregame tailgate outside the Bryce Jordan Center before kickoff. A ticket to the Penn State-Indiana matchup is required to attend.

Generous fans willing to provide tickets for veterans and their families can purchase them at a discounted rate of $35 each here. Thanks to their generosity, Penn State hosted more than 6,500 servicemembers when the Nittany Lions hosted Iowa last year.

You can find more information about Penn State’s Military Appreciation week here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

