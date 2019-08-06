‘Seats For Servicemembers’ Applications Set To Open August 22

Penn State Athletics announced Monday morning that applications for its Seats for Servicemembers program will open at noon on Thursday, August 22. The popular program provides complimentary football tickets for current and former military members, veterans, and their families.

Eligible members can apply to receive tickets for Penn State’s game on Saturday, November 16 against Indiana. That day, the team will honor members of the armed forces during its annual military appreciation game.

Once applications are active, servicemembers will need to visit this website to request their tickets. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

Current and former members and their families who attend the game are welcome to attend an exclusive pregame tailgate outside the Bryce Jordan Center before kickoff. A ticket to the Penn State-Indiana matchup is required to attend.

Generous fans willing to provide tickets for veterans and their families can purchase them at a discounted rate of $35 each here. Thanks to their generosity, Penn State hosted more than 6,500 servicemembers when the Nittany Lions hosted Iowa last year.

You can find more information about Penn State’s Military Appreciation week here.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Join Onward State: Fall 2019 Application It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story. Applications close September 6.