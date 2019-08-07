BTN To Air ‘Enhanced’ Replay Of 2013 Penn State White Out August 10
The Catch. Hackenberg on the sneak. Quadruple overtime. Belton, to the edge! And Michigan missed field goals on Michigan missed field goals on Michigan missed field goals.
The Big Ten Network will premiere a special “Penn State Classic” with enhanced commentary and interviews about the 2013 White Out at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.
That game, a 43-40, four-overtime triumph over the Wolverines, was the program’s first major win following the Sandusky scandal and made for more than a few iconic moments. Had it not been for another upset revolving around another team’s inability to kick a field goal, the 2013 game would’ve gone down as the best White Out in Penn State history.
A teaser video for the special feature shows interviews with Christian Hackenberg, Allen Robinson, Bill O’Brien, Bill Belton, Matt Millen, Sam Ficken, author John Bacon, and even Michigan’s Devin Gardner. The clips mainly show each person remembering how “surreal” the atmosphere was, with both O’Brien and Gardner saying it felt like the ground was shaking at Beaver Stadium.
If you can’t wait until Saturday, here are the game’s highlights, which should be able to hold you over.
