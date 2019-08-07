BTN To Air ‘Enhanced’ Replay Of 2013 Penn State White Out August 10

The Catch. Hackenberg on the sneak. Quadruple overtime. Belton, to the edge! And Michigan missed field goals on Michigan missed field goals on Michigan missed field goals.

The Big Ten Network will premiere a special “Penn State Classic” with enhanced commentary and interviews about the 2013 White Out at 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.

That game, a 43-40, four-overtime triumph over the Wolverines, was the program’s first major win following the Sandusky scandal and made for more than a few iconic moments. Had it not been for another upset revolving around another team’s inability to kick a field goal, the 2013 game would’ve gone down as the best White Out in Penn State history.

A teaser video for the special feature shows interviews with Christian Hackenberg, Allen Robinson, Bill O’Brien, Bill Belton, Matt Millen, Sam Ficken, author John Bacon, and even Michigan’s Devin Gardner. The clips mainly show each person remembering how “surreal” the atmosphere was, with both O’Brien and Gardner saying it felt like the ground was shaking at Beaver Stadium.

If you can’t wait until Saturday, here are the game’s highlights, which should be able to hold you over.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Join Onward State: Fall 2019 Application It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story. Applications close September 6.