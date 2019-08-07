PSU news by
Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock at MOCKSTOCK

By Sponsored Content
8/7/19 8:00 am

Fifty years ago thousands of people escaped to the hills and enjoyed a weekend of peace, unity and music.

On Friday, September 13th Tussey Mountain celebrates that landmark festival with a tribute event – Mockstock. Featuring music by Box of Rain (Grateful Dead tribute), Green River (C.C.R./John Fogerty tribute) and local artists Obvious Pocket and Caryn Dixon, all playing music by the artists who performed.

Food, beverage, and possibly a water(mud) slide will be available!

Tickets are $18 at the gate (original 1969 price) but are on sale in advance for just $10 at tusseymountain.com.

Sponsored Content

