Penn State Police K-9 Handler Placed On Leave Following Animal Abuse Allegation

A Penn State University Police K-9 handler is on administrative leave following an allegation of animal abuse.

The report was received in July and turned over to Pennsylvania State Police for investigation, according to a statement provided by University Police and Public Safety.

“The department immediately referred the matter to the Pennsylvania State Police so that an independent and thorough investigation could be conducted,” the statement said. “The handler was placed on administrative leave while the state police completes its investigation.”

The officer’s name is not being released while the investigation is ongoing.

A Penn State police spokesperson declined to say whether the allegation specifically involved the police dog handled by the officer. That police dog, however, is currently being boarded, the spokesperson confirmed. The case was first reported on Tuesday by the Centre Daily Times.

Penn State police established a K-9 unit in the 1990s. It provides routine patrols and security and responds to more than 30 emergency calls per year. The unit is comprised of three handlers and three dogs.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Report: Penn State Football To Appear On ‘Hard Knocks-Like’ HBO Show If you ever wanted to get a look at the inner workings of Penn State football in its quest to go from “great” to “elite,” you might soon be in luck.