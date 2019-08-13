PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Police K-9 Handler Placed On Leave Following Animal Abuse Allegation

Ethan Kasales | Onward State
By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
8/13/19 4:08 pm

A Penn State University Police K-9 handler is on administrative leave following an allegation of animal abuse.

The report was received in July and turned over to Pennsylvania State Police for investigation, according to a statement provided by University Police and Public Safety.

“The department immediately referred the matter to the Pennsylvania State Police so that an independent and thorough investigation could be conducted,” the statement said. “The handler was placed on administrative leave while the state police completes its investigation.”

The officer’s name is not being released while the investigation is ongoing.

A Penn State police spokesperson declined to say whether the allegation specifically involved the police dog handled by the officer. That police dog, however, is currently being boarded, the spokesperson confirmed. The case was first reported on Tuesday by the Centre Daily Times.

Penn State police established a K-9 unit in the 1990s. It provides routine patrols and security and responds to more than 30 emergency calls per year. The unit is comprised of three handlers and three dogs.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)

Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Geoff

Plans For Replacement Of Penn State’s Henning Building Move Forward

The 62,000 square foot building and infrastructure have reached the end of their useful lives, are no longer able to support the growing needs of the departments, and will be demolished.

Police Say Woman Attacked Medical Center Employees, Threatened Hospital

College Township Approves Liquor License for Rebuilt Sheetz

Report: Penn State Football To Appear On ‘Hard Knocks-Like’ HBO Show

If you ever wanted to get a look at the inner workings of Penn State football in its quest to go from “great” to “elite,” you might soon be in luck.

No Guest Student Section Tickets To Be Sold For 2019 Penn State Football Season

Guest tickets outside the student section will be sold for five out of Penn State’s seven home games this season.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend