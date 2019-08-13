PSU news by
Report: Penn State Football To Appear On ‘Hard Knocks-Like’ HBO Show

Mikey Mandarino
By Anthony Colucci
8/13/19 10:58 am

If you ever wanted to get a look at the inner workings of Penn State football in its quest to go from “great” to “elite,” you might soon be in luck.

Penn State will reportedly be featured on a new HBO series this fall, according to DevilsDigest.com, Arizona State’s Yahoo! and Rivals.com site. The report from DevilsDigest.com noted the show would be similar to the popular Hard Knocks series that’s taken fans inside NFL training camps for nearly 20 years.

Arizona State, Washington State, and Alabama will also reportedly appear on the show, which would premiere “later in the season,” according to the report.

Neither Penn State football no HBO was able to confirm the report directly.

When asked for comment, Penn State football said, “As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved.” HBO said in a statement that there was nothing to announce from HBO Sports.

While we await any further details about the likelihood of a Penn State/Hard Knocks crossover, let’s not forget the last time a reality series went inside the preparation for a game at Beaver Stadium and when John “I think they fear Michigan” O’Korn said he’s “never seen [Michigan’s] defense get torched like this.”

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

