Comedian Joel McHale To Kick Off 2019-20 SPA Programming August 30
The first weekend of the school year already includes a home football game, an off day, and now, a comedy show with Joel McHale.
McHale will perform on campus on Friday, August 30, the Student Programming Association (SPA) announced Friday. The first act of the school year to be announced by SPA, the show will take place in Eisenhower Auditorium at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and admission is free of charge, courtesy of your student fee.
Tickets can be picked up by presenting your student ID at Eisenhower Auditorium, Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Tickets Downtown, and 226 HUB-Robeson Center from August 16-30.
McHale is best known for his work hosting pop culture satire show The Soup on E! Network and his own own Netflix show, The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale. As an actor, he’s starred as Jeff Winger in the comedy series Community and appeared in a handful of movies, including Ted.
Stand-up comedian J.F. Harris, who’s written for big actors like Will Smith and toured with Impractical Jokers, will open for McHale.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Despite Sweeping Changes, Penn State Student Football Tickets Are Probably Still Broken
The changes unloaded this week in a dense email full of new directions and buried leads made an attempt to fix what was broken. But unfortunately, they do little to address what I’ve observed to be the real pain points of cramming 22,000 college students into a football stadium seven times a year.
Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users
Students, faculty, and staff should update their Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Linux devices before they return to campus.
Send this to a friend
Comments