Penn State Ranks No. 117 On Forbes’ Top Colleges List
If you ain’t 117th, you’re last.
Penn State ranked just outside the top 100 in this year’s Forbes’ list of the top colleges in the United States. Coming in at No. 117, Dear Old State was sandwiched between St. Olaf’s and Purdue.
Penn State ranked ahead of Ohio State (No. 121), Rutgers (No. 123), and Pitt (No. 144). It came in as the eleventh-best-ranked school in Pennsylvania and seventh-best in the Big Ten.
Rankings were determined based on six criteria: alumni salary, student satisfaction, debt, American leaders, on-time graduation, and academic success. American leaders was defined as being determined by the “Forbes database of successful people, including billionaires, powerful women, 30 Under 30 honorees, leaders in public service and in private enterprise.”
In the other rankings provided by Forbes, Penn State was listed as the No. 29 public school, No. 57 Northeast school, and No. 64 research institution. Unsurprisingly, Penn State, known for its lack of financial aid, is the No. 211 Best Value College.
Forbes noted Penn State for its “elite Big Ten athletic program and bustling social scene” as well as its diverse academic options, including nearly 300 different majors and 2+2 Commonwealth campus plans. A good portion of the short write-up was devoted Beaver Stadium and the White Out.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Despite Sweeping Changes, Penn State Student Football Tickets Are Probably Still Broken
The changes unloaded this week in a dense email full of new directions and buried leads made an attempt to fix what was broken. But unfortunately, they do little to address what I’ve observed to be the real pain points of cramming 22,000 college students into a football stadium seven times a year.
Penn State Rolls Out Mandatory Wireless Update For Windows, Apple Users
Students, faculty, and staff should update their Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Linux devices before they return to campus.
Send this to a friend
Comments