Kirk Herbstreit’s Penn State Honeymoon Continues With 2019 Herbie Awards

College GameDay personality and closet Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit hosted his annual “Herbie” award show Friday night in which he picked his favorite players, teams, and places that college football has to offer.

Unsurprisingly, Herbstreit didn’t shy away from sending some love Penn State’s way throughout this year’s program.

The Herbies are here for 2019 & #PennState has been nominated in 3 categories–tune into ESPN tonight at 7 PM for Herbie's picks!



: https://t.co/FxBMIVallF#WeAre pic.twitter.com/u179STbgbg — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 23, 2019

Wide receiver KJ Hamler was nominated for “Most Exciting Player,” and it’s easy to see why. The speedy wideout led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions and 754 yards in 2018. He also hauled in five touchdowns through the air and scored a 32-yard touchdown on the ground against Pitt. Hamler’s ability to contribute on special teams made him a versatile weapon for James Franklin’s program and allowed him to flourish in his first season with the Nittany Lions.

Despite his impressive debut season, Hamler lost the Herbie to Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore, who’s certainly deserving of the accolade. Moore hauled in 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns and received the 2018 Paul Hornung Award, which is awarded annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Penn State’s first award of the night came when the White Out won the Herbie for “Best Stadium Atmosphere.” Herbstreit (and the rest of the College GameDay crew, for that matter) has not been shy of his love for the annual Beaver Stadium tradition. In fact, he’s gone as far as to say there’s nothing else like it in all of college football.

Our view from the booth last night as both teams take the field. pic.twitter.com/Q83nQQ8GtP — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 22, 2017

Later in the program, Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh won the Herbie for the player most likely to “Burst onto the Scene.” The young defensive end has already made a name for himself in the college football world, and he’s only getting started. Oweh, who recorded four tackles and two sacks as a true freshman in 2018, is poised to come off the bench for the Nittany Lions this year and contribute greatly alongside Penn State’s stacked defensive front seven.

Penn State also received nominations for a few more awards. The Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs earned a nod for “Question Mark THAT ISN’T Actually a Question,” while Beaver Stadium’s student section was nominated for “Best Student Section.”

Despite his affinity for Penn State, Herbstreit left the Nittany Lions out of his yearly predictions this time around. The ESPN analyst predicts Ohio State will win the Big Ten East and defeat Wisconsin to earn yet another conference championship. However, Herbstreit forecasts a College Football Playoff loss to Clemson for the Buckeyes, so I guess we’re even.

Either way, we all know Herbie’s still got Blue and White fever. Hopefully, we’ll see him and the rest of the crew back in Happy Valley for College GameDay sometime this year.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.