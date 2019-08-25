Farnoosh Torabi To Serve As 2019 Homecoming Grand Marshal

Best-selling author Farnoosh Torabi will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshal, the organization announced at Sunday night’s “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally in Rec Hall.

Torabi graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

She hosts the CNBC primetime series Follow The Leader, where she spends 72 hours embedded in the life of famous entrepreneurs to learn more about the inner workings of their lives.

Torabi is also a best-selling author. She’s written three books on everything from women in finance to mental health. Torabi is also a financial columnist for O, the Oprah Magazine.

Unveiled at the 2019 Blue-White game, this year’s logo and theme, “A Century Of Stories,” will celebrate Penn State’s 100th Homecoming celebration.

Homecoming 2019 will stretch from September 28 to October 5. This year’s festivities will be marked by the annual Homecoming parade on Friday, October 4 ahead of Penn State football’s match-up against Purdue on Saturday, October 5.

