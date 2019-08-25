PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Farnoosh Torabi To Serve As 2019 Homecoming Grand Marshal

Carly Weiss
By Matt DiSanto
8/25/19 8:36 pm

Best-selling author Farnoosh Torabi will serve as this year’s Homecoming Grand Marshal, the organization announced at Sunday night’s “Be A Part From The Start” pep rally in Rec Hall.

Torabi graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

She hosts the CNBC primetime series Follow The Leader, where she spends 72 hours embedded in the life of famous entrepreneurs to learn more about the inner workings of their lives. 

Torabi is also a best-selling author. She’s written three books on everything from women in finance to mental health. Torabi is also a financial columnist for O, the Oprah Magazine.

Unveiled at the 2019 Blue-White game, this year’s logo and theme, “A Century Of Stories,” will celebrate Penn State’s 100th Homecoming celebration.

Homecoming 2019 will stretch from September 28 to October 5. This year’s festivities will be marked by the annual Homecoming parade on Friday, October 4 ahead of Penn State football’s match-up against Purdue on Saturday, October 5.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Blake Gillikin, Garrett Taylor, Sean Clifford Headline 2019 Penn State Football Captains

2019 seems to break a trend for Penn State football, which usually named just three captains per season (one on offense, defense, and special teams).

Lady Lions Release Full 2019-2020 Schedule

Kirk Herbstreit’s Penn State Honeymoon Continues With 2019 Herbie Awards

Sean Clifford Named Penn State Football’s Starting Quarterback

Clifford will take the job left vacant by Trace McSorley, who went 31-9 as the Nittany Lions’ QB1 in three seasons at the helm of the team’s offense.

Blake Gillikin, Garrett Taylor, Sean Clifford Headline 2019 Penn State Football Captains

2019 seems to break a trend for Penn State football, which usually named just three captains per season (one on offense, defense, and special teams).

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend