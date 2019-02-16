PSU news by
Homecoming Announces 2019 Theme: A Century Of Stories

Dana Lipshutz | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
2/16/19 4:10 pm

Homecoming announced the theme for Homecoming 2019 is “A Century of Stories” today at the Bryce Jordan Center during THON. The logo will be unveiled at the Blue-White game on April 13.

The Homecoming 2018 theme, “Guide State Forward,” even made this year’s Line Dance, starting out the first line of the first verse with “Homecoming, guiding state.” The organization used this theme to bring about significant change to its royalty selection, which now uses a gender-neutral court, whose top students will receive the “Guide State Forward” award annually.

This year’s Homecoming week will be held from September 30 – October 5, about a week earlier than last year. The celebration will culminate in Penn State’s 100th Homecoming football game against Purdue on Saturday, October 5. Kickoff time for the game has not yet been announced.

Throughout the week, Homecoming will host other activities for students like the Best of Penn State Carnival, Allen Street Jam, and the For the Glory Talent Show. Next year’s THON theme will be announced during the annual Homecoming parade Friday night, October 12.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

