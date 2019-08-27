Former Penn State Lineman Garrett Sickels Retires From Football

Former Penn State football defensive end Garrett Sickels announced his retirement from football Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“Over the last three years I have had multiple procedures and a surgery on my spine,” the post, which tagged Beaver Stadium as its location, read. “I feel it it is in the best interest of my health and my future quality of life to not play the game.”

Sickels recorded 39 appearances for the Nittany Lions between 2014 and 2016, registering 11 sacks. He won a Big Ten Championship with Penn State in 2016 as a junior.

“I received a world class education from Penn State University. I have forged lifelong relationships during the darkest of times for a historic university and made sure to leave that place with a ring on my finger,” Sickels wrote.

Sickels signed with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. After he was released from the Colts without playing a game in September 2017, he was signed to the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad the same year. He registered his single NFL appearance for the LA Rams after signing with their practice squad the next month, but was injured throughout their Super Bowl LII run that ultimately ended in a loss.

Sickels signed with the Washington Redskins on August 1, but was waived with an injury settlement 11 days later.

