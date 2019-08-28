PSU news by
Caleb Dorsey Commits To Penn State Basketball

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
8/28/19 7:24 pm

Penn State basketball added another member to its 2020 recruiting class when Pottstown native Caleb Dorsey announced his commitment Wednesday.

Dorsey, a 6’7″, 200-pound senior small forward, committed to Pat Chambers’ squad over Georgetown, Appalachian State, Hofstra, and Lehigh.

Dorsey arrives after a high school career at the Hill School, where he competed in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League. He will likely provide needed reinforcements after senior Lamar Stevens graduates.

Dorsey is Chambers’ second commitment for the class of 2020, following Phillips Andover Academy guard Dallion Johnson. Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 52 nationally and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions will hope to bounce back from a lackluster 14-18 2018-2019 season this winter. They’ll be boosted by the return of first-team All-Big Ten selection Stevens when they tip off November 5 against Maryland Eastern Shore.

