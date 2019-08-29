[Photo Story] Market Pollock Receives Sleek, Modern Makeover

Newly renovated Market Pollock opened its doors for the first time last week, unveiling a sleek new look and makeover that, quite frankly, puts Louie’s to shame.

With aisles upon aisles stacked with all the essentials and a brand new kitchen to satisfy cravings of all kinds, this new market has everything you need and more.

It’s essentially a mini grocery store on the inside, and customers can purchase a range of ingredients, snacks, and various supplies.

Market Pollock’s selection covers everything from a granola bar and fruit to grab in between classes to some Solo cups for your next dorm pregame.

If you get caught taking more than one banana out of the dining hall buffet, try not to worry too much. There’s plenty of fresh fruit available at Market Pollock, so take your pick and enjoy.

You can order your dinner from these fancy screens, but don’t take too long or else a line will fill in behind you, extending all the way out the doors.

In addition to the new kitchen and grocery store, the Pollock renovations also included the installation of Edge, which was previously only located in East Halls.

This small cafe not only serves Bagel Crust bagels and cream cheese, but also offers a nice selection of farm-to-table coffee, which is perfect if you’re looking for a nice change of pace from the Starbucks offered pretty much everywhere else on campus.

Penn State Bakery goods are also available at the Edge, so satisfy your sweet tooth with some zucchini bread, donuts, and plenty of other scrumptious sweet treats.

After months of renovations, it’s clear that Market Pollock got the much-needed facelift it deserved. There are plenty of options available for hungry students who will surely flock to this new go-to spot.

Market Pollock’s store will remain open from 7 a.m. to midnight during the week and from 9 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Its kitchen will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the week and on weekends, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Rory Pelella Rory is a freshman from Binghamton, New York. She has been bleeding blue and white ever since her older siblings decided to create a family dynasty in Happy Valley. She loves ice cream, Penn State sports, and spending time with her two dogs, Coach and Jeter. Feel free to email her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rorypelella.

Staff Picks: Beaver Stadium’s Song Of The Year We have a few recommendations for Music Man PJ Mullen in the back.