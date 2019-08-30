PSU news by
Overheard At The 2019 Involvement Fair

Rory Pelella
By Rory Pelella
8/30/19 1:19 pm

The HUB Lawn is a sight to be seen during the involvement fair, as it transforms into a chaotic sea of students who are anxious to sign up for clubs and have their inbox drowning in emails for months to come. 

The best part about it? While everyone’s bumping into each other and working up a sweat, there’s bound to be some pretty interesting conversations. Whether it’s a confused freshman asking questions or the enthusiastic club president shouting a slogan from atop a table, some sentences stand out from the endless buzz.

We decided to keep our ears open in the middle of all this chaos on Thursday. Below are some of the afternoon’s best quotes.

Girl who just can’t get enough of Sylly Week: “Don’t worry. I have seltzers and a 32 pack of Claws.”

Guy who’s had enough: “God, this is awful.”

Freshman: “Why the fuck did I bring my backpack? This was such a bad decision.”

Confused student: “Why are there so many sororities here?”

Students making freshmen think their club is selective: “We’re an exclusive group of assholes.”

Loud Eclipse guy: “Do you guys have Snapchat?”

Also loud Eclipse guy: “Remember to respect your parents.”

Sorority member talking to a future sister: “I got like a D on my first two chem exams last semester.”

Hungry student who clearly didn’t make it to the table with free cookies: “Is there a Chick-fil-A Club?”

