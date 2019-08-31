Joe Jonas Shows Up At Beaver Stadium Prior To Penn State-Idaho Football Game

Welcome back to Happy Valley, Joe Jonas!

Jonas showed up on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium during pre-game warmups ahead of Penn State football’s contest against Idaho.

Joe Jonas has been spotted on the sideline of Beaver Stadium! pic.twitter.com/g59ku3D9RZ — Onward State (@OnwardState) August 31, 2019

On Friday night, Jonas tweeted that he’d be tailgating around Beaver Stadium prior to the Nittany Lions’ season opener, but he clearly pulled some strings and found a way to take in pre-game warmups on the sidelines.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform in Hershey, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m. tonight, but Joe clearly had time for a pitstop in Happy Valley before. This is the latest development in the boy band’s well-publicized and long-running love affair with Penn State.

The trio performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2008 before Joe celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs on North Atherton Street. Joe was back at the BJC for THON 2017 along with DNCE, and the band stopped by Champs Downtown for an impromptu concert earlier this year. The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center once again on Wednesday, September 4.

“Cool” — the Jonas Brothers’ hit single released earlier this year — was performed live for the first time ever during that impromptu concert at Champs in April 2019.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

