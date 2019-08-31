Joe Jonas Shows Up At Beaver Stadium Prior To Penn State-Idaho Football Game
Welcome back to Happy Valley, Joe Jonas!
Jonas showed up on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium during pre-game warmups ahead of Penn State football’s contest against Idaho.
On Friday night, Jonas tweeted that he’d be tailgating around Beaver Stadium prior to the Nittany Lions’ season opener, but he clearly pulled some strings and found a way to take in pre-game warmups on the sidelines.
The Jonas Brothers are set to perform in Hershey, Pennsylvania at 7:30 p.m. tonight, but Joe clearly had time for a pitstop in Happy Valley before. This is the latest development in the boy band’s well-publicized and long-running love affair with Penn State.
The trio performed at the Bryce Jordan Center in 2008 before Joe celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs on North Atherton Street. Joe was back at the BJC for THON 2017 along with DNCE, and the band stopped by Champs Downtown for an impromptu concert earlier this year. The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center once again on Wednesday, September 4.
“Cool” — the Jonas Brothers’ hit single released earlier this year — was performed live for the first time ever during that impromptu concert at Champs in April 2019.
