Joe Jonas Expected To Tailgate At Beaver Stadium Saturday

When you look me in the eyes and tell me you’re coming to tailgate at Penn State, everything’s alright.

Joe Jonas sent Nittany Nation into a frenzy Friday night when he replied to a tweet asking who was planning to tailgate at Penn State this weekend.

Me — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 31, 2019

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a shock. After all, Jonas and his brothers Nick and Kevin will perform in Hershey Saturday night, before they bring their Happiness Begins tour to the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday night. And, James Franklin has already invited them onto the field at this year’s White Out.

A pitstop at the Penn State vs. Idaho football game this weekend would be the latest chapter in the Jonas Brothers’ long-running love affair with Penn State.

The boy band previously performed at the BJC in 2008. Joe also celebrated his 21st birthday at Champs North Atherton later that year and made a cameo at THON 2017 before doing an impromptu performance at Champs Downtown. Last year, in the midst of the #BarstoolBestBar social media contest, Joe led his brothers and their wives in a crusade to promote Champs in the voting.

After a thrilling overtime win against Harper’s of Michigan State, they showed up for another impromptu show at the bar, where they performed the live debut of “Cool.” With the JoBros concert five days away, here’s to plenty of more rumors!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Previewing The Enemy: Idaho Vandals Idaho is coming off a 4-7 2018 season, and it feature a nice blend of returning starters and new transfers into the program.