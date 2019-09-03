PSU news by
We Want To Hear About Your Experiences With The New Student Section, Parking Systems

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/3/19 4:02 am

Change is hard. The new systems installed this weekend for entry to the Beaver Stadium student section and for parking left many confused and were met with mixed reviews. Some reported moving faster than ever before, while others struggled with stoplights and spotty WiFi.

As the kinks continue to get worked out with both, it remains to be seen whether the modifications were a net positive. For now, we want to hear about your experiences getting to and into the game and how you think the system could be further improved.

Whether you have a horror story, a generally positive reaction to things moving quicker than usual, or a mere lukewarm experience, we want to get an idea of what the consensus is about the new systems. Fill out the forms below with your experience!

Anthony Colucci

