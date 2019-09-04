Penn State Football To Wear THON Helmet Stickers Against Buffalo

Penn State football’s helmets will once again feature a THON logo sticker this weekend when the Nittany Lions face Buffalo in their annual THON game Saturday.

The stickers debuted last season for the THON game against Wisconsin, thanks to an initiative led by captains Trace McSorley, Nick Scott, and Charlie Shuman. In years past, the student section has also featured a second S Zone in the shape of a golden childhood cancer awareness ribbon for the annual game.

Exciting news! THON helmet stickers are back for the second year. The annual THON Football game will be held this Saturday, September 7th at 7:30pm. Come cheer on Penn State Football as they take on the Buffalo Bulls and support THON! pic.twitter.com/4JN7qJ9xQU — Penn State THON (@THON) September 4, 2019

A portion of ticket sales will benefit THON. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

