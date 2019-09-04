Penn State Hoops Adds Grad Transfer Curtis Jones Jr.

Penn State men’s basketball has added graduate transfer Cutris Jones Jr. to its 2019-20 roster, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Jones, who began his career with Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2018, has one year of eligibility remaining.

“Having a veteran guard like Curtis is really going to help us,” head coach Pat Chambers said. “He brings his experiences from playing in the Big Ten and the Big 12 and we’ve seen what he is capable of. Curtis has a scorer’s mentality and he has the ability to score on all three levels.”

Jones should bring a wealth of talent to the Nittany Lions, as he boasted some impressive numbers with the Cowboys last year. The guard averaged 7.7 points per game in Big 12 play and shot 34.5 percent from beyond the arch. Jones also averaged three rebounds and an assist per game.

He’ll presumably take the roster spot of forward Daniil Kasatkin, who announced he was leaving the team to pursue a professional career Wednesday afternoon.

Now that he’s a Nittany Lion, Jones will join fellow guards Myles Dread and Jamari Wheeler under Pat Chambers. The team will kick off its 2019-2020 season against University of Maryland Eastern Shore at the Bryce Jordan Center on November 5.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]