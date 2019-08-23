Penn State Hoops Releases Full 2019-2020 Schedule

Penn State men’s basketball completed its 2019 schedule Friday afternoon when it released its full slate of Big Ten match-ups.

The Nittany Lions will kick off their season with home games against Maryland Eastern Shore and Wagner on November 5 and November 9, respectively. Later that month, Penn State will travel to Georgetown on November 14 before hosting Bucknell and Yale ahead of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament on November 19 and 23, respectively.

Hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament will feature eight teams from around the country. Penn State will match up against Ole Miss on November 27 and the winner of Oklahoma State and Syracuse on November 29.

Once they’re home from the Big Apple, the Nittany Lions will host a non-conference game against Wake Forest on December 4 as part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Pat Chambers’ program will kick off Big Ten play on December 7 when it travels to Columbus to take on Ohio State. The Nittany Lions will then return home for a four-game homestand against Maryland, Alabama, Central Connecticut State, and Cornell.

Penn State’s first game of 2020 will be played at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Known as the Cathedral of College Basketball, UPenn’s historic arena will host a Penn State-Iowa match-up on January 4.

A back and forth home-and-away pattern will stretch throughout January. Penn State will travel to Rutgers on January 7 before returning home to face Wisconsin on January 11. The Nittany Lions will then travel to Minnesota on January 15, return home to take on Ohio State on January 18, and head up to Michigan on January 22. A home match-up against the Indiana Hoosiers on January 29 concludes the month’s slate of games.

Penn State will open February with road games at Nebraska and Michigan State on February 1 and 4, respectively. Pat Chambers and crew will then return home to take on Minnesota on February 8 before heading to Perdue on February 11. The Nittany Lions will then host Northwestern and Illinois for a two-game homestand from February 15-18. They’ll then travel to Indiana (February 23), return home to play Rutgers (February 26), and head up to Iowa for a special leap-year match-up (February 29).

The Nittany Lions will wrap up their season with a home game against Michigan State on March 3 and an away game against Northwestern on March 7. The Big Ten Tournament will stretch from March 11 to 15, but more information about that will be revealed in the future.

Game times and broadcast information for Penn State’s upcoming season will be announced soon.

More information about dates, match-ups, and tickets for men’s basketball’s 2019-2020 schedule can be found here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

