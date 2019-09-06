PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Beaver Stadium Music Man Drops ‘Year 3000’/’Encore’ Mix Ahead Of Buffalo Game

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/6/19 11:33 am

Beaver Stadium DJ music man PJ Mullen has done it again.

After declaring his remix of “The Middle” by Zedd and Jay-Z’s “Encore” the new “Closer” last season, Mullen dropped yet another remix that you can expect to hear at Beaver Stadium throughout the 2019 football season.

“Encore” is still used, but this time, Mullen is capitalizing on the recent case of Jonas Brothers fever that’s struck Happy Valley by throwing the classic “Year 3000” into the mix. The boy band’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center was a huge hit, and two of the three brothers even stopped by Champs Downtown to say hello and spin some records.

Mullen struck gold with his remix of “Timber” and Daft Punk’s “Put Your Hands Up In The Air,” which is still a huge hit played before every Penn State hockey game at Pegula Ice Arena. His new mix this year is basically “Year 3000” for the first verse and chorus, “Encore” for the second verse, and a nice balance between the two songs in the third verse.

Though his tweet implies that his new mix is just for Buffalo week, Mullen told Onward State that he plans on using this mix in Penn State’s home games beyond this weekend. The Nittany Lions’ week 2 match-up with the Bulls will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday back at Beaver Stadium.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Previewing The Enemy: Buffalo Bulls

The defending MAC Eastern Division Champion is coming off a 10-4 season, but it lost starting quarterback Tyree Jackson, star linebacker Khalil Hodges, and other key contributors from last year’s team.

Students Share Experiences With Confusing New Mobile Ticket Procedures

Surprisingly, more than 80% of student respondents said they had been able to download tickets to their mobile wallets.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend