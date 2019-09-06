Beaver Stadium Music Man Drops ‘Year 3000’/’Encore’ Mix Ahead Of Buffalo Game
Beaver Stadium
DJ music man PJ Mullen has done it again.
After declaring his remix of “The Middle” by Zedd and Jay-Z’s “Encore” the new “Closer” last season, Mullen dropped yet another remix that you can expect to hear at Beaver Stadium throughout the 2019 football season.
“Encore” is still used, but this time, Mullen is capitalizing on the recent case of Jonas Brothers fever that’s struck Happy Valley by throwing the classic “Year 3000” into the mix. The boy band’s concert at the Bryce Jordan Center was a huge hit, and two of the three brothers even stopped by Champs Downtown to say hello and spin some records.
Mullen struck gold with his remix of “Timber” and Daft Punk’s “Put Your Hands Up In The Air,” which is still a huge hit played before every Penn State hockey game at Pegula Ice Arena. His new mix this year is basically “Year 3000” for the first verse and chorus, “Encore” for the second verse, and a nice balance between the two songs in the third verse.
Though his tweet implies that his new mix is just for Buffalo week, Mullen told Onward State that he plans on using this mix in Penn State’s home games beyond this weekend. The Nittany Lions’ week 2 match-up with the Bulls will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday back at Beaver Stadium.
