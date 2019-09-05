PSU news by
Jonas Brothers Arrive At Champs Downtown

By Anthony Colucci
9/5/19 12:13 am

After their concert at the Bryce Jordan Center, the Jonas Brothers (minus Kevin) made a pitstop at a familiar location Wednesday night.

Joe and Nick Jonas, along with Priyanka Chopra, returned to Champs Downtown for the bar’s concert after party. All three brothers stopped by for an impromptu performance following the dramatic overtime win by Champs in the #BarstoolBestBar contest earlier this year. This time around, Kevin was noticeably absent…which feels oddly fitting.

Champs announced earlier in the day that it would host the official after party with tour opener Jordan McGraw, who arrived with the brothers and is expected to perform. A special guest DJ (Joe? Nick? Priyanka? DJ Dosk?) is also slated to appear.

Follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the night.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

