Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt

It’s officially Pitt week, folks.

Penn State football opened as a 17.5-point favorite over Pitt this weekend, according to Oddsshark. The betting site predicts that the Nittany Lions will win by a final score of 36.8-22.6.

Last year, James Franklin’s program was a seven-point favorite to beat the Panthers at Heinz Field. Penn State easily covered that spread by winning by a final score of 51-6. Additionally, the Nittany Lions were favored by 19 points to win their 2017 meeting against Pitt, and that prediction came good when Penn State won 33-14.

This weekend’s match-up will be played in front of a Stripe Out crowd, and it’ll also mark the 100th-ever meeting between the two Pennsylvania-based programs. It’s also the final contest in the two teams’ four-year agreement that began in 2016.

Pitt pulled off a 42-39 upset at Heinz Field in 2016, but Penn State won the next two meetings in fairly comfortable fashion. The Nittany Lions pulled away from the Panthers in the second half of last year’s matchup, and that allowed current starting quarterback Sean Clifford to make his collegiate debut in garbage time. Clifford’s only pass attempt of that game was a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk.

Kickoff for the teams’ week 3 match-up is slated for noon Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

