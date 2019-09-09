[Photo Story] A Look At Nittanyville’s Beaver Stadium Banners vs. Buffalo

Nittanyville welcomed Buffalo to one of the most feared environments in college football with a collection of new banners during Penn State’s first night game of the season this weekend.

Blake Gillikin, Jordan Stout, and James Franklin were just a few of the Nittany Lions to be featured on student’s banners. Here’s a look at all of creative signs that were seen in the Beaver Stadium student section Saturday.

This sign made plenty of rounds on the Beaver Stadium big screen throughout the night. Despite a slow first half, the Nittany Lions certainly feasted in the final 30 minutes.

Micah Parsons got a well-deserved shoutout from the student section after a 10-tackle day against Buffalo. You also can’t talk about Penn State’s defensive unit without mentioning the Wild Dogs.

We think these two signs could be early candidates for best of the 2019 season. Even after just two games as a Nittany Lion, Jordan Stout’s kickoff abilities have already made him a fan favorite.

Fans didn’t have as many sacks to count Saturday as they did against Idaho, but the obligatory sack counter still made an appearance.

How could gameday in Happy Valley complete without a shoutout to “Linebacker U?”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt The Nittany Lions are favored to beat Pitt for the third consecutive season.