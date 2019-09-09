Saquon Barkley, Sean Lee Swap Jerseys Following Giants-Cowboys Game

Former Penn State football standouts Saquon Barkley and Sean Lee exchanged jerseys following Sunday afternoon’s Giants-Cowboys game.

Although the NFC East showdown resulted in a 35-17 blowout victory for the Cowboys, the two Penn Staters caught up following the game and exchanged some kind words and pleasantries.

Lee and Barkley never shared the field at Penn State, but both cemented themselves as program legends in their time in Happy Valley. The Cowboys linebacker recorded 313 career tackles with the Nittany Lions, 138 of which came in 2007 — the third-highest single-season total in program history. Barkley, on the other hand, leads all Penn Staters with 43 rushing touchdowns and places second all-time with 3,843 rushing yards.

Lee was selected No. 55 overall by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s recorded 689 total tackles, 13 interceptions, and three sacks. Lee was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016 and earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2016 as well.

The New York Giants selected Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018’s NFL Draft. Although he’s just begun his professional career, the running back has already totaled 2,167 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns. Barkley also earned a Pro Bowl nod and received the NFL and Associated Press’ 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year awards.

The pair will match up once again when the Cowboys head to the Meadowlands to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 4.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Gameday Observations: Buffalo Few things are better than an early-September night game.