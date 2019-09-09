Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 2

Week 1 was an eventful opening week for five former Nittany Lions, who suited up for their new teams for the first time. Quarterback Tommy Stevens quieted doubters and proved that he can be a competent starter, while other players like Brandon Polk and Jarvis Miller turned in quality performances for their new teams.

For some former Nittany Lions, Week 2 cemented their roles with their new teams. For others, however, injury bugs crept in. Here is a recap of how everyone performed this week:

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

It seemed like another quality start for the Bulldogs’ new gunslinger Tommy Stevens, who completed his first nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game toward the end of the first half due to an undisclosed injury.

Stevens didn’t return, but the Bulldogs, led by true freshman Garrett Shrader, closed the game out strong and defeated Southern Mississippi 38-15.

Mississippi State head coach (and former Penn State offensive coordinator) Joe Moorhead said after the game that Stevens suffered an upper-body injury. His status for next week’s contest against Kansas State remains unknown.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson once again sat out Week 2 with a leg injury, but his absence didn’t slow the Ducks down from beating up on Nevada 77-6. There’s no reported timetable for Johnson’s return.

Brandon Polk, James Madison

Brandon Polk caught six passes for 95 yards, leading the team in receptions and receiving yards in James Madison’s 44-7 victory over Saint Francis.

Polk is turning into the go-to receiver for James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

Jarvis Miller doubled his defensive output from last week, totaling eight tackles and a couple of key stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Even with Miller’s defensive leadership, the Minutemen weren’t able to overcome Southern Illinois, who won 45-20. UMass is still looking to get its first win of the season.

Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech

This weekend marked another quiet outing for Texas Zech, who had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown called back because of an offsides penalty.

McPhearson recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss in Tech’s 38-3 win over UTEP. The Red Raiders are now 2-0 and need to stay hot when they take on Arizona next week.

