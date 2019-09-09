PSU news by
What Color To Wear To The 2019 Stripe Out

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Hope Damato
9/9/19 4:13 am

Penn State football will return to Beaver Stadium Saturday for its third home game in as many weeks when it hosts Pitt. The game will also mark Penn State’s annual Stripe Out game, which is when fans wear a pre-determined color (blue or white) to the game to create a striped pattern around the stadium.

If you’ve never been to a Stripe Out you’re probably wondering how it’s done and what color to wear. First, visit the official Stripe Out website and enter the section located on your ticket. Being a student makes the process even easier — just wear white and you’ll fit right in to the stadium’s design.

Please don’t be that person who shows up wearing the wrong colors, especially if those colors are yellow and royal blue. You don’t want to be the one to ruin the iconic, phone wallpaper-worthy Stripe Out picture.

Fans should be tired excited for the game’s noon kickoff, and arrive in fashion for the White Out’s less intense, but still likable cousin.

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

