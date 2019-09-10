PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Former Penn State Hockey Center Ludvig Larsson Plays Way Into New Jersey Devils Training Camp Invite

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
9/10/19 4:06 am

Former Penn State men’s hockey forward Ludvig Larsson earned an invitation to the New Jersey Devils’ training camp after impressing at the 2019 Prospects Challenge.

Larsson was only signed to an AHL contract by the Binghamton Devils — New Jersey’s minor league affiliate — earlier this offseason after impressing on a tryout basis. However, the big club invited him to its training camp after he scored twice in the final game of the Prospects Challenge between the Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins.

The Devils’ prospect team was down 2-1 against Boston’s prospects late in the third period of their game, but Larsson stuffed home a beautiful feed from former first-round draft pick Mikey McLeod with eight seconds remaining. Larsson then cut to the middle of the ice and fired a wrister beyond Boston’s goaltender in overtime to seal New Jersey’s victory.

Before Monday morning’s contest, Larsson was set to play for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils. Receiving an invitation to New Jersey’s training camp, however, will give the faceoff specialist a chance to make an NHL roster to start this season.

Larsson scored nine goals and added 16 assists in 39 games as a Nittany Lion. He was the first Swedish player to ever play for Guy Gadowsky’s program, and he helped stabilize Penn State’s center group with his noted prowess on faceoffs.

The first-ever grad transfer in Penn State hockey history led the nation with a 59.6 percent win rate on draws, and he helped the Nittany Lions become the second-best faceoff team in the country after finishing No. 44 with a 48.2 percent success rate in 2017-18.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

The Deep Ball Is Back For Penn State Football

It’s still really early in the season, but Penn State’s offense hasn’t been afraid to go deep through two games.

Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi Restricts Interview Access Ahead Of Penn State Meeting

Penn State’s Post-Buffalo Report Card

Dress For Success: Where To Find Business Professional Attire In State College

You can check “worrying about finding a suit” off your to-do list. If you’re on the hunt for business professional, peep our new guide.

The Deep Ball Is Back For Penn State Football

It’s still really early in the season, but Penn State’s offense hasn’t been afraid to go deep through two games.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend