Former Penn State Hockey Center Ludvig Larsson Plays Way Into New Jersey Devils Training Camp Invite
Former Penn State men’s hockey forward Ludvig Larsson earned an invitation to the New Jersey Devils’ training camp after impressing at the 2019 Prospects Challenge.
Larsson was only signed to an AHL contract by the Binghamton Devils — New Jersey’s minor league affiliate — earlier this offseason after impressing on a tryout basis. However, the big club invited him to its training camp after he scored twice in the final game of the Prospects Challenge between the Devils, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins.
The Devils’ prospect team was down 2-1 against Boston’s prospects late in the third period of their game, but Larsson stuffed home a beautiful feed from former first-round draft pick Mikey McLeod with eight seconds remaining. Larsson then cut to the middle of the ice and fired a wrister beyond Boston’s goaltender in overtime to seal New Jersey’s victory.
Before Monday morning’s contest, Larsson was set to play for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils. Receiving an invitation to New Jersey’s training camp, however, will give the faceoff specialist a chance to make an NHL roster to start this season.
Larsson scored nine goals and added 16 assists in 39 games as a Nittany Lion. He was the first Swedish player to ever play for Guy Gadowsky’s program, and he helped stabilize Penn State’s center group with his noted prowess on faceoffs.
The first-ever grad transfer in Penn State hockey history led the nation with a 59.6 percent win rate on draws, and he helped the Nittany Lions become the second-best faceoff team in the country after finishing No. 44 with a 48.2 percent success rate in 2017-18.
