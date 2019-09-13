Sandy Barbour Dunks On Pitt Fan Over Bag Policy

The weekend’s barely started, and Penn State already has secured at least one dub over Pitt.

When a Pitt fan tweeted at Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour late Thursday night, complaining about Beaver Stadium’s bag policy and calling it “bush league,” our queen came down from the top rope.

Our venue, our policy. Same policy for last four years … for everyone! https://t.co/PsVDKRuaSs — Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) September 13, 2019

The tweet implied the bag policy was implemented specifically to inconvenience Pitt. When in reality, this policy has been in place for all games for four years, including the last time Pitt visited in 2017. Unfortunately for Pitt fans, the bags that are normally approved for Heinz Field don’t meet Beaver Stadium’s policy mandating they be clear and smaller than one gallon.

Of course, though, Penn State fans, who never turn down an opportunity to poke fun at Pitt on social media, joined Barbour.

And why do you think Penn State AD cares about your opinion? pic.twitter.com/Km4B5O0gWM — Glenwood Kelly (@GlenwoodKelly) September 13, 2019

Just like how Pitt required PSU fans to buy Pitt season tickets to attend the game at Heinz Field last year? Maybe you should stay home and watch on TV. — Chris Sullivan (@sully870) September 13, 2019

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State and Pitt: One Last Time… “Fans should get there early, stay late, and be loud. Do honor to the men who played 99 games spanning 126 years. They got up early and stayed late, because they knew the team 120 miles away was also focused on that game above all others.”