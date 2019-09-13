Sandy Barbour Dunks On Pitt Fan Over Bag Policy
The weekend’s barely started, and Penn State already has secured at least one dub over Pitt.
When a Pitt fan tweeted at Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour late Thursday night, complaining about Beaver Stadium’s bag policy and calling it “bush league,” our queen came down from the top rope.
The tweet implied the bag policy was implemented specifically to inconvenience Pitt. When in reality, this policy has been in place for all games for four years, including the last time Pitt visited in 2017. Unfortunately for Pitt fans, the bags that are normally approved for Heinz Field don’t meet Beaver Stadium’s policy mandating they be clear and smaller than one gallon.
Of course, though, Penn State fans, who never turn down an opportunity to poke fun at Pitt on social media, joined Barbour.
And why do you think Penn State AD cares about your opinion? pic.twitter.com/Km4B5O0gWM— Glenwood Kelly (@GlenwoodKelly) September 13, 2019
Just like how Pitt required PSU fans to buy Pitt season tickets to attend the game at Heinz Field last year? Maybe you should stay home and watch on TV.— Chris Sullivan (@sully870) September 13, 2019
