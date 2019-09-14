Penn State Confirmed As 2020 Wrestling Olympic Trials Host

Penn State has finally confirmed the worst kept secret in wrestling. The 2020 Olympic trials will be held in Happy Valley. The announcement was made during a media timeout in the second quarter of Penn State and Pitt’s football game at Beaver Stadium.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The 2020 Olympic Wrestling Trials will be held at Penn State on April 4-5, 2020. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 14, 2019

The trials will hit the Bryce Jordan Center April 4-5, 2020 and decide which wrestlers will represent the United States in Tokyo next August. Plenty of Nittany Lion greats including David Taylor, Bo Nickal, Zain Retherford, and Nico Megaludis are expected to return to campus and compete for spots on the Olympic roster.

After more than a year of speculation, Taylor prematurely said the Bryce Jordan Center would host the trials while speaking at an alumni mixer in Pittsburgh before the finals of this year’s NCAA Championships. USA Wrestling did not confirm Taylor’s statement, and Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour made it sound as if she didn’t the news was ready to go public yet.

FloWrestling corroborated Taylor’s announcement on May 2 when it published Athlete Selection Process documents from USA Wrestling. At the time, USA Wrestling spokesman Gary Abbott said via email he could not officially confirm these reports.

This is the biggest wrestling-related event to come to the Bryce Jordan Center since the 1999 NCAA Championships, which featured individual champions Cael Sanderson and Casey Cunningham.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State-Pitt Football Game Delayed Due To Severe Weather In Centre County Severe thunderstorms in and around Centre County have delayed the start of the Nittany Lions and Panthers’ 100th meeting.