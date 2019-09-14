Pitt Fans Call For Pat Narduzzi’s Job After Loss To Penn State, Botched Fourth Down Call

The 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt ended in fitting fashion Saturday with a game that had a little bit of everything and made for plenty of angst on both sides.

Perhaps the most critical moment of the came when the Panthers failed to come away from a first-and-goal opportunity from the one-yard line with any points. After the Nittany Lion defense (shockingly) made three consecutive stops, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi elected to attempt a field goal because he was playing “to win the football game.” Somehow, kicker Alex Kessman missed a 19-yarder.

Thanks to Penn State’s own mismanagement of the game, Pitt ended up getting one last chance at scoring, but once again, failed to score — even with a few extra ticks on the clock.

Pitt fans were understandably frustrated about the blown opportunity and quick to take to Twitter to call for Narduzzi’s firing, citing his decision to kick the field goal and spotty resume that doesn’t include a single bowl win.

You can read the litany of anti-Narduzzi tweets here, but here are a few of the highlights:

#PITTvsPSU fire pat narduzzi @Pitt_LykeAD this is ludicrous that zero bowl wins over five years still has a job. — Fire narduzzi (@IcarusSix) September 14, 2019

Fire Pat Narduzzi. Fire him. That was the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in football. — Nate Regotti (@Nate_Regotti) September 14, 2019

After watching Pitt an Penn state game, it’s time to fire Narduzzi, anybody watching this game can see he has no f’ ing idea what the f’ ck he’s doining, if he ain’t fired then, Heather Lyke needs to look in the f’ing mirror, and fire herself — Jack Stack (@jackstack57) September 14, 2019

DONT LET NARDUZZI BACK IN THE LOCKER ROOM. FIRE HIS FUCKING ASS BEFORE THIS GAME ENDS. HE IS PATHETIC — Regarious G (@Regarious_G) September 14, 2019

HOW THE HELL DO YOU KICK THAT THERE?!?!? FIRE NARDUZZI NOW. 4 downs from the 1 and you don’t run the ball with a RB once. Pathetic. — mark (@mdc2363) September 14, 2019

Fire Narduzzi tomorrow, fuck actually if you can don’t even let him on the bus — BRIAN (@DTF_BRIAN) September 14, 2019

Enough of this loser Narduzzi. No balls and absolutely awful 3 plays called. Fire the whole fucking lot of them. — ChrisV (@chrisv828) September 14, 2019

Fire Narduzzi now while the game is salvageable — The Tommy John Surgery QB Haver (@buffapitt) September 14, 2019

If Pat Narduzzi can’t win today after talking shit all these years I’d fire his ass end of season — Slick Markakis (@toodamnslick) September 14, 2019

If you had the choice, would you fire Pat Narduzzi? — Nicholas Richard (@nicholasrfike) September 14, 2019

