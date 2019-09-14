Pitt Fans Call For Pat Narduzzi’s Job After Loss To Penn State, Botched Fourth Down Call
The 100th meeting between Penn State and Pitt ended in fitting fashion Saturday with a game that had a little bit of everything and made for plenty of angst on both sides.
Perhaps the most critical moment of the came when the Panthers failed to come away from a first-and-goal opportunity from the one-yard line with any points. After the Nittany Lion defense (shockingly) made three consecutive stops, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi elected to attempt a field goal because he was playing “to win the football game.” Somehow, kicker Alex Kessman missed a 19-yarder.
Thanks to Penn State’s own mismanagement of the game, Pitt ended up getting one last chance at scoring, but once again, failed to score — even with a few extra ticks on the clock.
Pitt fans were understandably frustrated about the blown opportunity and quick to take to Twitter to call for Narduzzi’s firing, citing his decision to kick the field goal and spotty resume that doesn’t include a single bowl win.
You can read the litany of anti-Narduzzi tweets here, but here are a few of the highlights:
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
No. 13 Penn State Football Survives Pitt 17-10 In 100th Meeting Between Teams
Penn State snuck by Pitt 17-10 in an amazing installment of the Keystone Classic.
Special Teams Plays Key Role In Penn State Football’s 17-10 Victory Over Pitt
Several plays on special teams shifted some much-needed momentum to the Nittany Lions Saturday.
Send this to a friend
Comments