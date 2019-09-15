Penn State Police Officer Placed On Leave After ‘Unintentional Firearm Discharge’

A Penn State police officer has been placed on leave after “a reported unintentional firearm discharge,” according to a statement from the university police department.

The officer involved was off-duty when the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Saturday in Patton Township.

No one was injured but a neighboring residence was damaged by the gun shot.

Patton Township police are investigating and Penn State police will conduct an internal investigation, according to the statement. The officer, who was not identified, will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident marks the second known time in the past three months that a Penn State police officer has been placed on leave. In July, one of the department’s K-9 handlers was placed on administrative leave following an allegation of animal abuse. That case was turned over to Pennsylvania State Police for investigation and the outcome has not yet been released.

