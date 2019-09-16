Lion Ambassadors to Host 2019 Campus Showcase
Come join Lion Ambassadors for the annual Campus Showcase on Pattee Mall, this year dubbed “Pattee Palooza!”
Resources and student organizations located along the mall will set up information booths to educate students and interested attendees.
Experience carnival games, finger foods, and a grand prize winner of AirPods. All are welcome to join on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more about Lion Ambassadors, visit LionAmbassadors.com.
