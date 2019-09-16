PSU news by
Report: Jerry Sandusky Resentencing Delayed

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
9/16/19 5:36 pm

Jerry Sandusky’s September 23 resentencing on his conviction for 45 counts of child sexual abuse was delayed for unknown reasons Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Judge John Foradora, president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County, issued an order indefinitely postponing the resentencing without clarification.

Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison after he was convicted in 2012. His resentencing was ordered by the Pennsylvania Superior Court after a panel found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his conviction when he was denied a new trial last February.

Sandusky was originally scheduled to be transported from his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands to the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte for the resentencing.

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season.

