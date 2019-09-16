Report: Jerry Sandusky Resentencing Delayed

Jerry Sandusky’s September 23 resentencing on his conviction for 45 counts of child sexual abuse was delayed for unknown reasons Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Judge John Foradora, president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County, issued an order indefinitely postponing the resentencing without clarification.

Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison after he was convicted in 2012. His resentencing was ordered by the Pennsylvania Superior Court after a panel found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his conviction when he was denied a new trial last February.

Sandusky was originally scheduled to be transported from his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands to the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte for the resentencing.

