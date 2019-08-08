Report: Sandusky To Be Resentenced In September
Jerry Sandusky will be resentenced next month at the Centre County Courthouse on his conviction of 45 counts child sexual abuse, according to the Associated Press.
Sandusky will be transported from his cell at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands to the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte for the sentencing on September 23. Judge John Foradora, president judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County, filed the order scheduling the proceeding on Wednesday.
Sandusky’s appeal to argue for a new trial in state court was denied by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last month, and a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel found that mandatory minimum penalty guidelines had been improperly applied to his conviction while denying him a new trial in February. Because of the improper use of these guidelines, the Superior Court ordered Sandusky’s resentencing.
Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison after he was convicted in 2012.
