Saquon Barkley Gives Giants Fan Shunned By DeMarcus Lawrence Tickets To Game

What situation can’t Saquon Barkley and his charismatic persona make right?

Barkley invited Kamil Bautista — an 11-year old Giants fan — to his team’s game against the New York Jets on November 10 after he was snubbed of an autograph by Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence told the young fan he had the wrong jersey on before walking away and entering the stadium.

Demarcus Lawrence straight up destroying this kid’s autograph request was a delight to watch pic.twitter.com/4Mud0vx4ko — Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) September 10, 2019

Not only is Barkley flying Bautista and his family out to the game, but he’s also inviting them to a meet-and-greet and offering the whole VIP treatment, according to TMZ.

This isn’t the first time Barkley has shown his class off the field. Earlier this year, Barkley granted the wish of 14-year old Giants fan George Taylor as part of ESPN’s annual “My Wish” feature. Also, Barkley bought his parents a new home shortly after the Giants picked him No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Barkley also teamed up with the NFL to create a workout challenge as part of the NFL’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Saquon Barkley’s greatness extends far off the field. He’s proven time and time again the type of person he is, and he’s always been a great representation of how a pro athlete should act. This gesture by Barkley is one that this young fan will surely never forget.

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

