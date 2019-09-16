PSU news by
SPA, Homecoming To Host DJ Gryffin For Free Concert

Oyoma Asinor | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/16/19 2:01 pm

Los Angeles-based DJ Gryffin will perform at Alumni Hall Saturday, September 28 at a free concert for students, hosted jointly by the Student Programming Association (SPA) and Homecoming.

The show will kick off Homecoming Week, which will conclude the following Saturday with the football game against Purdue. Gryffin will be the second concert SPA is hosting in as many weeks, in addition to the one it’s hosting on the HUB Lawn with Movin’ On on September 21.

Gryffin’s style as a DJ and producer combines pop and electronic music. He broke out in 2016 with his debut single “Heading Home,” which reached No. 1 on Spotify’s US and Global Viral charts. Two years later, he released an extended play, Gravity: Pt. 1, which is part of his upcoming debut album Gravity. He plans to release the second part of his album, Gravity: Pt. 2 with indie and dance collaborations.

The show will begin at 9 p.m. The concert is funded by your student fee, and you can get in free of charge with a Penn State ID.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations.

