Student Nittany Lion Club To Provide Free Buses to Penn State Football vs. Maryland

If you’re planning to rest up during the upcoming bye week and join Penn State football’s road trip to Maryland on September 27, the Student Nittany Lion Club wants to make your trek easier.

Penn State will take on Maryland in a rare and somewhat dumbfounding Friday night game in two weeks, and if you want to relive the start of your high school weekends with an additional four hours added to your pregame drive, now is your chance.

The club will provide two free buses to transport students with a valid game ticket to and from College Park.

Though tickets to ride are free, students must sign up in advance through your Student Account Manager. You’ll be asked if you want to reserve a spot on the buses in emails about the away game ticket sales, which begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18 for Student Nittany Lion Club members at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 23 for all other students.

Student tickets at Maryland are priced at $78. Here’s what you need to know about buying student tickets for away games.

Tickets must be picked up in person at the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office on September 24 or September 25 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Buses will leave from the BJC at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27. They will depart from the game 45 minutes after it ends and return early Saturday morning.

