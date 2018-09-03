PSU news by
Freshman 101: Buying Away Game Tickets

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Hayden Christ
9/3/18 2:49 pm

You already have your tickets to see the Nittany Lions play seven games at Beaver Stadium, but what about away games?

There’s nothing like the student section in the South End Zone, but catching a Penn State game on the road is a whole new world of football fandom. There’s no better feeling than celebrating a Penn State touchdown in another team’s stadium while the majority of fans in attendance look on silently.

So what do you need to get there? First things first: a ticket.

Athletics has a student ticket allotment for each away game that’s sold online the week prior to the game. For most games, this means 7 a.m. Monday, but for Pitt, it’s 7 a.m. Tuesday because of Labor Day.

All you need to do to purchase your tickets is log in at 7 a.m. to Student Account Manager, signing in with your nine-digit Penn State ID and whatever password you set up. As with any online purchase, you’ll need a credit or debit card to make your purchase, so keep that handy as you flow through the process.

This year’s away game ticket prices are as follows:

  • Pitt (Saturday, September 8) — $140
  • Illinois (Saturday, September 21) — $50
  • Indiana (Saturday, October 20) — $70
  • Michigan (Saturday, November 3) — $105
  • Rutgers (Saturday, November 17) — $80

Tickets are available for 24 hours after the 7 a.m. opening, or until they sell out (and they often sell out).

After you get your ticket online, you’ll need to bring your student ID to the Bryce Jordan Center ticket office to pick up your tickets. You can do this from 10 a.m. the day of the sale through 4:30 p.m. Thursday (Note: For Illinois, the deadline is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.) before the game. If you have friends you want to sit with, make sure you all go to the office to pick up your tickets together.

If you don’t meet the 4:30 p.m. deadline, you’ll forfeit your ticket with no refund.

You can also find everything you need to know about sale dates and pickup deadlines for this season on Penn State’s student central ticketing site.

About the Author

Hayden Christ

Hayden is a junior majoring in Public Relations. He is a lover of sports and is open to challenges in a tennis match. Email Hayden at [email protected]

Comments

