2019 Penn State Football Student Away Game Ticket Prices Released

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
8/13/19 3:23 pm

Get ready to open up those wallets if you plan to travel with Penn State football this year, folks.

Student ticket information for Penn State football’s five away games was released Tuesday afternoon, including the prices of its match-ups against Ohio State and Iowa.

Prices for the Nittany Lions’ five away games are as follows:

  • Friday, September 23, at Maryland — $78
  • Saturday, October 7, at Iowa — $95
  • Saturday, October 21 at Michigan State — $50
  • Saturday, November 4, at Minnesota — $85
  • Saturday, November 21, at Ohio State — $198 (!!!)

Ticket prices vary year-to-year, and 2019 is no different. Penn State’s clash against Ohio State is up from $140 in 2017 — a 35 percent increase. However, a ticket to see the Nittany Lions take on the Spartans will be cheaper in 2019 than 2017, when tickets were $80. And, of course, some prices stay rather stagnant, such as Maryland’s ticket price jumping just $8.

Unfortunately, Penn State Athletics has practically no say in the increased prices of away game tickets. Instead, prices are determined by the host school.

Despite the price increase, this year’s $198 Ohio State tickets will still likely sell out in a matter of minutes, just like they did back in 2017. The match-up is slated to be one of the biggest games in the upcoming college football season. Still, $198 is an insane price for a single game. For comparison, student season tickets sold for $239 in 2019. Is one game at Ohio State worth nearly seven games in Beaver Stadium? It’s tough to say now, but I don’t think so.

Students can purchase tickets for these games online. Tickets will be available for 24 hours following its release, or until no tickets remain. Students can only purchase one ticket each, which must be picked up by the Thursday of that respective week by 4:30 p.m. Luckily, if all this sounds confusing, we’ve got our own guide for you to use.

You can find more information about away game ticket sales, including pick up times and deadlines, here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

