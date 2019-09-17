[VIDEO] Take A Look Around The State College Farmers Market
Every summer and fall, a farmers market takes over Locust Lane twice a week. The market welcomes farmers from around the area, and they bring a variety of seasonal produce and others goods like flowers, jams, and bread.
It’s a great way to take a break from the bland dining hall fare and instead #EatLocal. It’s an even better way to get to know the area surrounding campus. I know it’s hard to believe, but there’s actually more to Central Pennsylvania than just Penn State. You can see for yourself by talking to one of the farmers who come to do business like Barry Moser of Moser’s Garden Produce. More often than not, they make for some pretty interesting conversation.
Take a look:
The State College Farmers Market is held every Tuesday and Friday from May until November on the 100-block of Locust Lane.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
From A’s Pub To Zeno’s: Your Complete Guide to State College Happy Hours
These magical, discounted windows are a tried-and-true way to spend less money on your bar excursions or justify going out on a school night.
An Ode To Penn State’s Undying Love For The Game Of Football
Football has its flaws, but it also has the innate ability to bring people together for 12 Saturdays a year.
Send this to a friend
Comments