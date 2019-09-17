PSU news by
[VIDEO] Take A Look Around The State College Farmers Market

Noah Rogers | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
9/17/19 4:02 am

Every summer and fall, a farmers market takes over Locust Lane twice a week. The market welcomes farmers from around the area, and they bring a variety of seasonal produce and others goods like flowers, jams, and bread.

It’s a great way to take a break from the bland dining hall fare and instead #EatLocal. It’s an even better way to get to know the area surrounding campus. I know it’s hard to believe, but there’s actually more to Central Pennsylvania than just Penn State. You can see for yourself by talking to one of the farmers who come to do business like Barry Moser of Moser’s Garden Produce. More often than not, they make for some pretty interesting conversation.

Take a look:

The State College Farmers Market is held every Tuesday and Friday from May until November on the 100-block of Locust Lane.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

