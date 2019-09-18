Report: Judge Removes Himself From Jerry Sandusky Resentencing Case

President Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Jefferson County John Foradora has removed himself from Jerry Sandusky’s indefinitely postponed resentencing case, according to the Associated Press.

Foradora was appointed to the case as an outside judge but issued an order that took him off the case and requested that Centre County Court officials find a replacement. He cited what the report called an “unspecified recent action by the state attorney general’s office” as the reasoning behind his decision. A state prosecutor and Al Lindsey, Sandusky’s defense attorney, signed a document agreeing with Foradora’s decision to remove himself from the case.

Sandusky is currently serving 30-60 years in state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands after he was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012.

After a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel found that mandatory minimum penalty regulations had been improperly applied during Sandusky’s trial when he appealed for a new trial in February, the court ordered Sandusky to be resentenced.

The resentencing was originally scheduled to take place next Monday, September 23, at the Centre County Courthouse, but was delayed indefinitely for reasons unknown earlier this week.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.