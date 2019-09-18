SPA To Host Silent Disco September 26

Imagine yourself in a room surrounded by other students dancing, enjoying the moment, and remaining completely, and unusually silent.

Confused? Well, there’s one simple answer to explain the simultaneous lack of noise and hoards of people, and it starts with the word “silent” and ends with the word “disco.”

The Student Programming Association (SPA) is making silent discos cool again with its glow-in-the-dark, creatively named “Meet Me at the DisGlo.” The event will run from 8-11 p.m. Thursday, September 26 in the HUB’s Heritage Hall.

The whole thing is funded by your student fee, so it’s free to attend with a Penn State ID.

No matter what you’re interested in — top 40s, early 2000s throwbacks, or EDM — you’ll be able to rock out to your favorite tunes while enjoying mutual, musical appreciation with your fellow students. After all, that’s what silent discos are all about, baby.

