PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Tomfoolery

What Sports Event Should Come To Penn State Next?

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Hope Damato
9/18/19 10:56 am

It’s been quite the week for sports at Penn State.

On Saturday, the worst-kept secret in wrestling was officially announced when it was confirmed that the 2020 Olympic Trials will be held in Happy Valley. Two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres played a thrilling overtime matchup at Pegula Ice Arena, drawing a crowd of 5,497 rowdy fans to an NHL preseason game. This got us thinking — is there any better place for hosting such high-quality, competitive sporting events? Definitely not.

As such, we compiled a list of areas on campus that have potential for different sporting events. The possibilities are endless:

Water Polo In Arboretum Fountain

As if continuously treading water in a deep pool wasn’t hard enough, try doing it in the Arboretum fountain. While the other team is practically throwing balls at your head, you can enjoy the nice scenery on a cool fall afternoon.

Equestrian On HUB Lawn

Want to take your horse to the Old Town HUB? For one thing, you’ll never go to practice hungry because you can always stop at Chick-fil-A beforehand. But you also get to ride a frickin’ HORSE and gallop around the HUB lawn as hundreds of students walk by…the ultimate ~clout~.

Parkour

There are oh, so many obstacles that would be perfect for Parkour all around campus. From Zagster bike racks, to tables in the dining halls, to the Willard steps (and yes, with Gary watching) you’ll be occupied constantly. Easy money!

Tour de France North Atherton

In addition to being just one long, steep hill, this course includes obstacles like construction and cars stopped in traffic. The terrain is so treacherous that though only a few miles, it probably would take competitors the full 23 days to complete.

Bobsledding Down Tussey Mountain

Tussey Mountain holds tubing and skiing sessions, among various other classes. Imagine showing up on a Sunday afternoon with your friends, and the whole USA bobsledding team comes zooming down the slope past you.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Hope Damato

Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Hope

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Your Penn State-Pitt Break-Up Playlist

Penn State and Pitts 100-year relationship is officially over. Here are some songs to help you get over the break-up.

What Color To Wear To The 2019 Stripe Out

Nick Scott Drafted No. 243 Overall By Los Angeles Rams

Nittany Lion Introduces This Fall’s Top Fashion Trend: Striped Overalls

The symbol of our best looks even better in overalls.

Bellisario Professor’s Award-Winning Films Strive For A Deeper Impact

Dvir is a Penn State professor who has made revolutionary documentaries that have played a role in changing today’s world.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend