What Sports Event Should Come To Penn State Next?

It’s been quite the week for sports at Penn State.

On Saturday, the worst-kept secret in wrestling was officially announced when it was confirmed that the 2020 Olympic Trials will be held in Happy Valley. Two days later, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres played a thrilling overtime matchup at Pegula Ice Arena, drawing a crowd of 5,497 rowdy fans to an NHL preseason game. This got us thinking — is there any better place for hosting such high-quality, competitive sporting events? Definitely not.

As such, we compiled a list of areas on campus that have potential for different sporting events. The possibilities are endless:

Water Polo In Arboretum Fountain

As if continuously treading water in a deep pool wasn’t hard enough, try doing it in the Arboretum fountain. While the other team is practically throwing balls at your head, you can enjoy the nice scenery on a cool fall afternoon.

Equestrian On HUB Lawn

Want to take your horse to the Old Town HUB? For one thing, you’ll never go to practice hungry because you can always stop at Chick-fil-A beforehand. But you also get to ride a frickin’ HORSE and gallop around the HUB lawn as hundreds of students walk by…the ultimate ~clout~.

Parkour

There are oh, so many obstacles that would be perfect for Parkour all around campus. From Zagster bike racks, to tables in the dining halls, to the Willard steps (and yes, with Gary watching) you’ll be occupied constantly. Easy money!

Tour de France North Atherton

In addition to being just one long, steep hill, this course includes obstacles like construction and cars stopped in traffic. The terrain is so treacherous that though only a few miles, it probably would take competitors the full 23 days to complete.

Bobsledding Down Tussey Mountain

Tussey Mountain holds tubing and skiing sessions, among various other classes. Imagine showing up on a Sunday afternoon with your friends, and the whole USA bobsledding team comes zooming down the slope past you.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.