Former Pitt Player Wears Penn State Shirt After Losing Bet To Shareef Miller
It looks like the fallout from Saturday’s Keystone Classic has reached further than just Happy Valley and Pittsburgh. Former Pitt football player and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was spotted wearing Nittany Lions gear yesterday.
The Panther didn’t seem too excited to be wearing blue and white. Penn State fans can thank Shareef Miller for this satisfying image. Miller hinted on Twitter on Monday that Maddox was on the losing end of a bet between the two rookies.
Miller and Maddox’s friendly wager is a continuation of what has become an NFL tradition. Last year, Marcus Allen made a bet with former Pitt running back James Conner and let him hear it while the Nittany Lions pummeled the Panthers. However, he, Jesse James, and Malik Golden got a taste of their own medicine when they lost a similar bet to teammate and Buckeye Ryan Shazier and were forced to wear Ohio State shirts following Penn State’s White Out loss.
The stakes were even higher for Miller’s bet, however. Maddox won’t have a chance to avenge the loss. Saturday’s game marked the 100th and, for the time being, final meeting between the two teams.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football
The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.
Three Breweries Collaborate On Blue And White IPA For Penn State Gamedays
Blue & White For Life is a blueberry white wheat milkshake IPA with hints of vanilla, brewed specifically for gamedays.
Send this to a friend
Comments