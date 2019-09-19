Former Pitt Player Wears Penn State Shirt After Losing Bet To Shareef Miller

It looks like the fallout from Saturday’s Keystone Classic has reached further than just Happy Valley and Pittsburgh. Former Pitt football player and current Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was spotted wearing Nittany Lions gear yesterday.

Avonte Maddox appears to have lost a bet. pic.twitter.com/Sot4qutXOl — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) September 17, 2019

The Panther didn’t seem too excited to be wearing blue and white. Penn State fans can thank Shareef Miller for this satisfying image. Miller hinted on Twitter on Monday that Maddox was on the losing end of a bet between the two rookies.

Be Ready tomorrow to rock your PSU Gear buddy https://t.co/sWgHORe8FP — Shareef Miller (@Sacks5thReef) September 16, 2019

Miller and Maddox’s friendly wager is a continuation of what has become an NFL tradition. Last year, Marcus Allen made a bet with former Pitt running back James Conner and let him hear it while the Nittany Lions pummeled the Panthers. However, he, Jesse James, and Malik Golden got a taste of their own medicine when they lost a similar bet to teammate and Buckeye Ryan Shazier and were forced to wear Ohio State shirts following Penn State’s White Out loss.

The stakes were even higher for Miller’s bet, however. Maddox won’t have a chance to avenge the loss. Saturday’s game marked the 100th and, for the time being, final meeting between the two teams.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9.

