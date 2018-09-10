Marcus Allen Was All Of Us On Saturday While Watching Penn State-Pitt

Marcus Allen has seamlessly made the transition from student athlete to obnoxious, washed-up alumnus — and quite frankly, we’re all here for it.

Allen blessed his Instagram followers on Saturday night with some special commentary from his hotel viewing party with fellow Steeler and former Pitt Panther James Conner.

Marcus Allen watching the game with James Conner is a mood pic.twitter.com/bJyGAdyGRA — jas (@j_a155) September 9, 2018

Evidently, the former captain brings the same energy to the living room as he brought to the Nittany Lions’ secondary last season. If we can’t have his post-game dance videos anymore, we’ll definitely settle for this.

Still, we can’t help but feel bad for Conner. As Penn State fans, we know we’re obnoxious. However, even we don’t think any Pitt fan deserves to be subject to that kind of relentless abuse. Sheesh.

Who are we kidding? That was the most fun we’ve ever had watching Penn State football, and Marcus Allen is our spirit animal.

Never stop being you, Chico.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)