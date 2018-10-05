PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Football

Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet

By Anthony Colucci
10/5/18 4:03 am

Very rarely will you find Marcus Allen not smiling. Thursday was one of those times.

Allen, known for his dance moves, expressive personality, and obsession with pointing to his mouth a la Kodak Black, was one of three former Penn State players on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star and current Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier.

Shazier posted a picture of Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden, his once rivals and now teammates, decked out in scarlet and gray on his Instagram, celebrating the Buckeyes’ 27-26 win over the Nittany Lions

The bet was similar to the treatment Allen gave former Pitt running back James Conner last month after the Nittany Lions dismantled the Panthers. Luckily for Allen, James, and Golden, professional Instagram troll DaeSean Hamilton didn’t find his way into the comment section of Shazier’s post.

Two years ago, Allen famously led the way with a block field in Penn State’s White Out upset over the Buckeyes. Now, his face pretty accurately sums up all of our reactions to the final minutes of the fourth quarter last week. Oh, how the turn tables.

At least Jesse James looks happy. Maybe his smile is what you’ve needed all week to finally cheer up.

But if not, eat Arby’s and remember how stupid we are for caring about sports.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a junior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

[VIDEOS] What It Was Like On The Ground At The Senior Tailgate

We compiled all the videos sent to us to give a clearer idea of what it looked like on the ground when the helicopter came in at the senior tailgate.

Police Won’t Use Helicopters For Crowd Control At Tailgates After White Out Incident

Penn State Homecoming Hosting Chipotle Fundraiser

UPUA Adds Appointed Seats For Black, Latino, APIDA Caucuses

The change will take effect for the 14th Assembly, so the caucuses have the next few months to figure out internal processes for how they’ll choose their appointees.

Weeklong Celebration Culminates In 99th Annual Homecoming Football Game

Check out all that Homecoming has to offer as you count down to Michigan State, Michigan State, Michigan State.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend