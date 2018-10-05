Marcus Allen, Jesse James, Malik Golden Wear Ohio State Shirts After Losing Bet

Very rarely will you find Marcus Allen not smiling. Thursday was one of those times.

Allen, known for his dance moves, expressive personality, and obsession with pointing to his mouth a la Kodak Black, was one of three former Penn State players on the losing end of a bet with former Ohio State star and current Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier.

Shazier posted a picture of Allen, Jesse James, and Malik Golden, his once rivals and now teammates, decked out in scarlet and gray on his Instagram, celebrating the Buckeyes’ 27-26 win over the Nittany Lions.

The bet was similar to the treatment Allen gave former Pitt running back James Conner last month after the Nittany Lions dismantled the Panthers. Luckily for Allen, James, and Golden, professional Instagram troll DaeSean Hamilton didn’t find his way into the comment section of Shazier’s post.

Two years ago, Allen famously led the way with a block field in Penn State’s White Out upset over the Buckeyes. Now, his face pretty accurately sums up all of our reactions to the final minutes of the fourth quarter last week. Oh, how the turn tables.

At least Jesse James looks happy. Maybe his smile is what you’ve needed all week to finally cheer up.

But if not, eat Arby’s and remember how stupid we are for caring about sports.

If the Rams win, we die alone. If the raiders win sentience is a fever dream. If either team actually playing wins nothing matters

Eat arbys — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) February 7, 2016

