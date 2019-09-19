Penn Staters Share Mixed Reactions To HBO Show

The Nittany Lions are officially headed to primetime, but not every fan is excited to see the team featured on national television.

HBO announced Penn State football would be one of four programs featured on its upcoming docu-reality series 24/7 College Football Wednesday afternoon. James Franklin’s program will appear in one of the series’ four episodes on Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. The episode will follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the week prior.

Most fans were pumped to see that their Nittany Lions would be featured on the program and rejoiced on Twitter once the news broke.

However, some fans were less than enthused to see their team would once again be showcased on the network that infamously released Paterno in 2018. The film was riddled with inaccuracies upon its release and drew harsh criticism from viewers.

The network that aired a movie about Joe, how fitting. — Derek (@dlamar29) September 18, 2019

Will Pacino be in it? — Greg Legg Fan Club (@MAyneLyon) September 18, 2019

Some folks were simply shocked to see the university appear alongside HBO.

Guess PSU likes HBO again haha. https://t.co/vHtmIUQBp8 — Everybody Hates Kyle (@puckandrally) September 18, 2019

At any rate, most Penn State fans will surely be watching when the program airs on October 9. Here’s hoping the Nittany Lions come out victorious so we don’t need to sit through a nationally televised pity party.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State To Appear On New HBO Series ’24/7 College Football The Penn State episode will air Wednesday, October 9 at 10 p.m. and follow the team’s preparation for its Homecoming game against Purdue the previous weekend.